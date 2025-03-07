Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Reese Johnson from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

The 26-year-old native of Regina hasn't recorded a point in three games this season with the Wild, but has four goals and nine assists across 49 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Johnson is on a one-year, $775,000 contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Over 144 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Wild, Johnson has seven goals and 10 assists.

The Maple Leafs also acquired defenceman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins and centre Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers before the trade deadline on Friday.