Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says there's no injury concerns for Scott Laughton after the trade deadline acquisition blocked a hard shot at the end of Toronto's series-clinching win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

"He's all good," Berube told reporters after Saturday's optional skate for which Laughton was absent.

Laughton, 30, recorded two assists over six games against the Sens in the opening round.

After being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the deadline, the native of Oakville, Ont., recorded two goals and two assists during 20 games with Maple Leafs. In 60 games with the Flyers, Laughton had 11 goals and 16 assists.

Laughton spent the first 12 yeas of his NHL career in Philadelphia after they selected him 20th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Maple Leafs begin their second round series against the Florida Panthers on Monday night in Toronto at 8pm ET/5pm PT.