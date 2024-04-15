Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi and Calgary Flames centre Nazem Kadri have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Matthews led the league with five goals and added two assists in four games last week. He scored in all four of Toronto's games to extend his goal streak to eight games and his point streak to 14.

Matthews enters Toronto's final two games of the season with 69 goals.

No player has scored 70 goals in a season since Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne each had 76 in 1992-93.

Josi led defencemen and placed fourth in the NHL with seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games as Nashville clinched a post-season berth.

Kadri led the league with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.