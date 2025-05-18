Leafs, Maurice reflect on Scheifele's performance for Jets after father's death

TORONTO - Scott Laughton has crossed paths with Mark Scheifele through the years.

As hockey players of the same Ontario vintage, they run in similar circles from time to time.

Laughton, a Maple Leafs forward preparing for the biggest game of his life, was a huge Scheifele fan Saturday.

He wasn't alone.

The Jets centre suited up with Winnipeg facing elimination in their second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars just hours after learning his father, Brad, had died suddenly overnight.

Scheifele not only tied up his skates with a heavy heart for Game 6, he scored the Jets' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss that ended a memorable season in the Manitoba capital.

"It's very heartbreaking," Laughton said Sunday morning as Toronto prepared to play Game 7 of their series with the Florida Panthers. "The courage and leadership that he showed … watched the game and saw him score the first goal. I was rooting for him."

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who was behind Winnipeg's bench from 2014 through 2021, opened his media availability with a statement, but politely asked reporters to refrain from any followup questions.

"The display of courage and focus for Mark to do what he did," Maurice said of what stood out. "And possibly an even greater display of the power of the family — the Scheifele family, but the Winnipeg Jets family for him to have played with his brothers."

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has competed at five international tournaments alongside Scheifele, including the 2013 world junior hockey championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey for Team North America.

"Something that I can't imagine," Rielly said. "All the credit in the world to him and his teammates and everyone in Winnipeg for pulling together. (Saturday) night and then moving forward here, we'll be thinking about Mark and his family."

Many of the Stars players took time to console Scheifele — including captain Jamie Benn, who punched him in the face in Game 5 — in the traditional post-series handshake line

"Everyone in our locker room and certainly in the hockey world is mourning and feeling for him," Toronto centre John Tavares said. "Incredibly difficult news, extremely sad … pretty incredible effort.

"I can only imagine how difficult it is for him right now."

Leafs head coach Craig Berube said he understands why it was important for Scheifele to play despite the emotions of the moment.

"It's a terrible situation," he said. "That's a tough day for everybody there."

Laughton experienced something similar to what Scheifele is going through earlier this season while playing for the Philadelphia Flyers when his father-in-law, Rocco Negri, died suddenly in January.

"It's devastating and doesn't feel real," he said. "My heart's with his family, but really impressive from him to play through that. You see how close the hockey world is in just the respect shown from both sides.

"I hope he finds some peace through it all."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.