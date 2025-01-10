Lee scores in 800th game, Sorokin has shutout to lead Islanders past Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Captain Anders Lee, playing in his 800th career game, scored a goal and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Thursday night.

This was the Islanders' second shutout this season. The other occurred Nov. 30, same day as the Golden Knights were last blanked. This also was Sorokin's second shutout this season and 20th of his career.

Lee became the 10th player in franchise history to reach 800 games and the first to score a goal while hitting that milestone.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders. Alexander Romanov had two assists.

Adin Hill stopped 17 shots for the Golden Knights.

Vegas entered this game having won three games in a row, nine of 10 and 13 of 15.

The Islanders have won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 7-8 when they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York was opportunistic, scoring its first two goals off Vegas turnovers.

Golden Knights: Defense had been the key to the Golden Knights' recent surge, but it let them down in this game. The first three Islanders goals came from the slot.

Key moment

The Golden Knights appeared to get on the scoreboard first when Tomas Hertl scored from the slot with 6:10 left in the first period. But the Islanders successfully challenged for offside and Lee scored 3:14 later to take a lead they never gave back.

Key stat

6 — The number of shots on goal the Islanders had in each of the first two periods, yet they scored three times.

Up Next

Islanders play at Utah on Saturday and Golden Knights host the New York Rangers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl