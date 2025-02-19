Legendary Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76, as confirmed by Josh Yohe of The Athletic and Dave Molinari of PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

Lange spent 46 years calling Penguins games before retiring from broadcasting in 2021.

The Sacramento, California native, who became well known for his colourful goal calls and catch phrases, was honoured with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcasting by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

“Mike is a broadcasting legend, not just in Pittsburgh, but in all of sports,” former Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said upon Lange’s retirement. “Mike’s clever phrases and goal calls are synonymous with the most iconic moments in Penguins history.”

Along with his time spent with the Penguins, Lange also worked four seasons in the Western Hockey League and did play-by-play for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986-87.a