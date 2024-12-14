EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (18-10-2), who have won eight of their last nine. Zach Hyman, Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner also scored.

Victor Olofsson, Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden replied for the Golden Knights (19-8-3), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, but are nonetheless 8-2-1 in their last 11 contests.

Stuart Skinner made 39 stops in net for the Oilers, while Adin Hill recorded 28 saves between the pipes in the loss for the Golden Knights.

TAKEAWAYS

Golden Knights: It was not Hill’s night in the Vegas net, allowing five goals on the first 22 shots he faced. Coming into the game Hill was an Oilers killer, notably making 28 saves in shutting them out in a 1-0 Golden Knights' win on Dec. 3. Hill came into the game with a .916 save percentage over seven regular-season contests against the Oilers along with a .934 save percentage against them in the playoffs.

Oilers: With a goal and a pair of assists it was Draisaitl’s fifth consecutive multi-point game, recording 13 points in that span. Draisaitl has had multi-point performances in seven of his last 11 games for a total of16 multi-point games this season. Fifteen of those have come in his last 22 outings.

KEY MOMENT

The Oilers went up 4-0 midway through the second period when Darnell Nurse made a perfect backhand pass across to Draisaitl on the doorstep and he was able to tap in his league-leading 22nd goal of the season.

HYMAN HYPE

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead just 1:13 into the second period as a Nugent-Hopkins backhand attempt hit Hyman in front and he turned and wired a backhand past Hill. It was Hyman’s fifth goal in as many games since returning from injury and his eighth of the season.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Are right back at it on Sunday in Minnesota against the Wild.

Oilers: Remain home to face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of the Stanley Cup finals on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.