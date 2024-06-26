As the Edmonton Oilers sort through the disappointment of losing in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, the status of Leon Draisaitl's future with the team is one of the top questions heading into the off-season.

Draisaitl has one season remaining on his eight-year, $68 million contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. He is eligible to sign an extension starting on July 1.

"I'm going to give you the most boring answer here," said Draisaitl of his contract status during the Oilers' end of season press conference Wednesday. "I'm obviously going to sit down with my agents here and talk to the Oilers and see what their plan is, see what our plan is, and go from there."

The 25-year-old had 41 goals and 106 points in 81 regular season games and added 10 goals and 31 points in the playoffs. However, in the Stanley Cup Final, he had just three assists.

Since being drafted third overall by Edmonton in 2014, Draisaitl has won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award along with five NHL All-Star nods.

The German has 347 goals and 850 points in 719 career NHL games.

The Oilers have 10 unrestricted free agents this summer, including Warren Foegele and Adam Henrique, and two restricted free agents in Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

"It's something going to take a little bit of time what I want, what the Oilers want and what everyone wants and go from there," said Draisaitl. "Edmonton has the only chance to sign me, so I guess they are first. I'll leave it at that. Obviously I love being an Oiler more than anything."