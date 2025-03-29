The Edmonton Oilers got some good news on Saturday as superstar centre Leon Draisaitl returned from a four-game absence to face the Calgary Flames.

Draisaitl, 29, missed time with an undisclosed injury.

The German has 49 goals and 101 points over 68 games this season.

Despite Draisaitl's return, the Oilers are still dealing with a host of injury problems with the calendar set to flip to April and the playoffs just three weeks away.

Captain Connor McDavid missed his fourth-straight game on Saturday as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Saturday that he is not sure if McDavid will be joining the team on their upcoming four-game road trip.

McDavid has 26 goals and 90 points on the season in 63 games.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner, who missed Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, is considered day-to-day and could be out for up to a week, Knoblauch added.

Forward Trent Frederic, who was acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Boston Bruins, is still 'a week or two' away from making his Edmonton debut as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury he suffered with Boston.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm missed Thursday's game against Seattle with an undisclosed injury, and Knoblauch said that they're giving the lingering injury time to recover.