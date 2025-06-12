Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers complete the comeback to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime and even the Stanley Cup Final at 2-2.

A pivotal Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night in Edmonton.

Draisaitl had a goal and two assists in the comeback win, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Vasily Podkilzin added a goal and an assist each.

The Oilers' season looked to be in trouble when the Panthers jumped out a 3-0 lead in the first thanks to a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk and one from Anton Lundell.

Edmonton pulled starting goalie Stuart Skinner in favour of Calvin Pickard to start the second period after Skinner allowed three goals on 18 shots in the first.

Tallies from Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and Podkolzin would bring the Oilers back to even to start the third period and Jake Walman would put them ahead late in the third as they tried to even the series.

Sam Reinhart would score in the dying seconds for the Panthers to force an extra frame for the third time in the series.

Tkachuk opened the scoring in the first period on a 5-on-3 power play with his sixth goal of the postseason and added his second of the game on the Panthers' third power play opportunity of the first just over five minutes later.

Lundell scored with 41 seconds remaining in the period to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

Nugent-Hopkins brought the Oilers back to within two on the power play at 3:33 of the period, snapping a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Oilers life.

Nurse got the Oilers to within a goal with his third of the postseason at 12:47 of the period, minutes after Pickard’s stop on Lundell as he shot the puck over the shoulder of Bobrovsky from a sharp angle to bring the Oilers to within one.

Podkolzin tied the game at 15:05 of the period when he found picked the loose puck out of a scramble in front and backhanded his second of the playoffs past Bobrovsky.

Walman put the Oilers ahead at 13:36 of the period when he was able to win up from the top of the faceoff circle and blast a one-timer past Bobrovsky to complete the comeback.

Reinhart evened the score once again with 19.5 seconds left in regulation, firing a wrister past an out-of-position Pickard to force overtime. Reinhart finished with a goal and two assists while captain Aleksander Barkov added two assists of his own.

More to come.