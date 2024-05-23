The Edmonton Oilers hold a 2-1 lead over the Dallas Stars after two periods in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first minute of the second period after a puck went off a skate right to him in the slot and wired a shot past Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than four minutes later when Zach Hyman was able to win a battle for the puck in front of the Dallas net and slide the puck through Oettinger's legs to score.

Dallas answered back near the halfway mark of the period when Jamie Benn walked in front and tried to slide the puck past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner but Tyler Seguin was able to tap it in to cut the Oilers' lead in half.

The Stars are 0-3 on the power play after two frames while Edmonton ended the period on their first power play and will start the third period with 43 seconds remaining on the man advantage.

Dallas is outshooting the Oilers 19-14 after two periods.

The Stars looking for their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2020 while the Oilers are trying for their first trip back since 2006.