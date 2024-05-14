Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play mid way through the period as the Edmonton Oilers head into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of their second round series.

The Oilers power play once again got them on the board, as Draisaitl scored his eighth of the postseason on a one-timer from the circle to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the period. Entering the game, the Oilers were converting on 46.4 per cent of their opportunities with the man advantage.

Connor McDavid recorded his 16th assist of the playoff on the goal.

Calvin Pickard made his first career playoff start in place of Stuart Skinner, making four saves in the first period. The 32-year-old was solid in the early-going, stopping several shots on an early Canucks power play to keep the game scoreless. The Canucks had a chance to tie the game late in the first after Evander Kane was called for a double minor, giving Vancouver a four minute power play. However, the Oilers held the Canucks to one shot to maintain the lead.

It's the sixth time in 10 periods that the Canucks have registered five shots or fewer in a period.

The Oilers have three-straight Game 4 victories and are looking to add to the total to even this series at 2-2.