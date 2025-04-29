The Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Tuesday night to win Game 5 and now trail the first-round series 3-2.

Thomas Chabot opened the scoring and Dylan Cozens added the insurance marker in the third as the Sens extend the series once again and will head back to Ottawa looking to force Game 7.

Linus Ullmark had his best game of the series, making 26 saves for his first career playoff shutout.

Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk added empty netters to seal the victory.

After a scoreless first period, the Senators took the lead 3:46 into the period off an offensive zone faceoff, when Chabot floated a point shot through the crowd and past Anthony Stolarz for the 1-0 advantage.

The Maple Leafs got a chance on the power play in search of the equalizer, when Ridly Greig was called for holding against Mitch Marner at 6:58 of the period, however the Sens turned the game on its head on the ensuing power play. After an Auston Matthews turnover, Ottawa broke out on a 2-on-1 before Cozens put one past Anthony Stolarz to extend the Sens lead to two.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 17 shots in the loss.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday at the Canadian Tire centre.