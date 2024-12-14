OTTAWA — Goalies tend to be creatures of habit and being taken out of their routine can often be challenging, but Linus Ullmark just rolled with things when he found out he would be starting just over an hour before puck drop.

“Just go with it,” he said. “There’s nothing really, you just take what it is. Hakuna Matata.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Disney’s The Lion King, Hakuna Matata means no worries and that’s exactly the way Ullmark played in the Ottawa Senators 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Anton Forsberg had been expected to get the start but was injured in warm-up before he even took the ice forcing Ullmark into action.

Senators coach Travis Green didn’t share the extent of the injury but said it would likely require a call-up.

Brady Tkachuk scored the winner in extra time, but it’s Ullmark’s play of late that has allowed the Senators (15-13-2) to post their first three-game win streak of the NHL season.

Friday night the Senators' goaltender posted a 32-save shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes and followed it with a 25-save performance against the Penguins.

Ullmark made a huge save in the first period robbing Erik Karlsson of what looked like a sure goal and was solid the rest of the night.

The streak comes at the right time. Ottawa now heads out for a stretch of nine road games. The world junior hockey championship will be taking over Canadian Tire Centre forcing the Senators to hit the road for an extended period.

Ottawa is 5-1-0 in its last six and finally seems to have found the consistency the Senators were desperately seeking in November.

"Just a 60-minute effort,” said Brady Tkachuk of his team’s performance. “I think, of course, not every game is going to be perfect but it’s that ability to bounce back and persevere.

"I think that’s what we learned in that stretch in late October, November that all that adversity happens for a reason. We’re able to battle back, persevere and not fold under pressure.”

And the Penguins (13-15-4) did provide some pressure.

Thomas Chabot gave the Senators a 1-0 lead in the first period with his first goal in 26 games. Blake Lizotte tied it early in the third before Chabot set up Ottawa’s second goal where he looked to pass to Drake Batherson at the side of the net, but the puck deflected off the forward’s skate.

“It’s a (bad) goal, honestly,” said Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry. “I don’t know how you take that out of the game, but I don’t think you should be allowed to stand there and just let the guy shoot it off you.

"I think it’s almost impossible to stop. Like, he gets position on our player and he just parks himself at the back post and their guy just shoots it off of him. It’s a tough play and I think it’s not part of hockey.”

Jarry, who made 28 saves, was the only reason the Penguins even had a chance to get the game to extra time.

Strangely enough it was somewhat of a set play by the Senators.

“That one to Drake was a pass,” admitted Chabot. “We legit, actually tip my hat to Timmy on that one. Between periods we were talking about it. Don’t know if you guys remember in the second we kind of had that one shift where there was a lot of cycling and a lot of traffic in front of the net and he kind of came up to me in the room. He’s like maybe we should, one of us should just sling one back post, never know (might) hit someone.

"I saw Drake kind of making a wall in the back post, so try to just hit him somewhere and it worked out and we were happy.”

Kris Letang tied the game midway through the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.