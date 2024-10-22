The Ottawa Senators will once again be without Linus Ullmark for Tuesday's game against the Utah Hockey Club.

Anton Forsberg will get the start, while the team has recalled Leevi Merilainen from the AHL's Belleville Senators to serve as his backup. The Senators have leaned on Forsberg in Ullmark's absence, with the 31-year-old going 1-1-0 over three starts with a .863 save percentage and a 4.16 goals-against average.

The Senators will have both Thomas Chabot and Shane Pinto in their lineup for Tuesday's game after both missed the team's morning skate.

Ullmark has been sidelined since Oct. 12, with Green revealing last week that the goaltender was dealing with a "strain."

The goaltender was initially expected to return late last week, but has remained sidelined.

The injury has stalled the excitement around having Ullmark in the crease in Ottawa. Acquired from the Boston Bruins in June in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick, Ullmark inked a four-year, $33 million contract extension with the Senators last week ahead of his debut.

The 31-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 through two games with a .914 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average. He appeared in 40 games with Boston last season, going 22-10-8 with a .915 save percentage and 2.55 GAA.



Highmore clears waivers

In other Senators news Tuesday, forward Matthew Highmore cleared waivers and will be assigned to AHL Belleville.

Now healthy, Highmore had previously been on injured reserve with the Senators since the preseason.

The 28-year-old centre had nine goals and 31 points in 43 games with the AHL Senators last season. He added two assists in seven games with the NHL club.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Highmore has 12 goals and 29 points in 146 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and Senators.