OTTAWA - Linus Ullmark demonstrated why the Ottawa Senators traded for him last year as the gifted netminder turned away 48 shots on Monday in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Ullmark, making his eighth consecutive start, was at his best in the second period when he stopped all 27 shots he faced, tying a franchise record.

It’s exactly the kind of goaltending the Senators (33-25-5) — who are looking to clinch their first playoff spot in eight years — were looking for.

With the win the Senators hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but have a number of teams within reach all vying to move into contention.

Tied 1-1 in the third period, the Senators capitalized on a power play with Dylan Cozens scoring his first as a Senator with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.

The Red Wings (30-28-6), mired in a six-game losing streak, finally solved Ullmark early in the third period. Dylan Larkin stripped the puck from Matthew Highmore and managed to curl back and beat Ullmark short side to tie the game 1-1.

After a scoreless first period it was the Senators who ended the stalemate when David Perron beat Cam Talbot — who made 21 saves — with a power-play goal at 7:39.

Detroit threw everything they had at Ullmark but were unable to get anything past him.

Fabian Zetterlund made his Ottawa debut Monday. The 25-year-old was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Petr Mrazek, acquired from Chicago on Friday, dressed for his first game back with the Red Wings. Craig Smith, also acquired in the trade, made his Detroit debut.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: After taking a 1-0 lead they let Detroit hang around for too long.

Red Wings: Had a number of great chances on the power play but just couldn’t capitalize.

KEY MOMENT

Ullmark making 27 saves in the second period was the difference.

KEY STAT

Tim Stutzle saw his 14-game point streak (5G, 15A) come to an end.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Senators: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.