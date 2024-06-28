TSN’s annual Canada Day hockey tradition is just around the corner.

A busy week that included the Florida Panthers crowned as Stanley Cup Champions and the upcoming NHL Draft will be followed by TSN Free Agent Frenzy.

Live coverage of TSN Free Agent Frenzy begins Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

French-language coverage will be available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS App.

Free Agent Frenzy features TSN’s Hockey Insiders and analysts breaking down all the key signings throughout the day.

Host James Duthie will lead TSN Free Agent Frenzy with a crew of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters.

Throughout the opening day of NHL free agency, TSN will keep you updated on breaking news, provide expert analysis, and deliver live interviews with players, coaches, and general managers

The TSN Free Agent Frenzy broadcast team includes:

Free Agent Breaker Panel: Gord Miller, Darren Dreger, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Bob McKenzie

Gord Miller, Darren Dreger, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Bob McKenzie Instant Analysis Panel: Mike Johnson, Cheryl Pounder, and Jeff O’Neill

Mike Johnson, Cheryl Pounder, and Jeff O’Neill Director of Scouting: Craig Button

Craig Button Free Agent Frenzy List: Lindsay Hamilton and Frank Corrado

Lindsay Hamilton and Frank Corrado Goalie Panel: Gino Reda, Martin Biron, Jamie McLennan, and Kevin Weekes

Gino Reda, Martin Biron, Jamie McLennan, and Kevin Weekes OverDrive Panel: Bryan Hayes, McLennan, and O’Neill

Bryan Hayes, McLennan, and O’Neill Contributors: Bruce Boudreau, Carlo Colaiacovo, Emily Kaplan, Bruce Garrioch, Arpon Basu, Harman Dayal, and Julia Tocheri

Bruce Boudreau, Carlo Colaiacovo, Emily Kaplan, Bruce Garrioch, Arpon Basu, Harman Dayal, and Julia Tocheri TSN Bureau Reporters: Claire Hanna, Kenzie Lalonde, John Lu, Mark Masters, Ryan Rishaug, and Salim Valji

Claire Hanna, Kenzie Lalonde, John Lu, Mark Masters, Ryan Rishaug, and Salim Valji Strength in numbers powered by FanDuel: Meghan Chayka and Tekeyah Singh

PWHL New York and Canadian women’s national team forward Sarah Fillier will appear as a guest.

Additionally, TSN’s BarDown team will provide a unique livestream on TSN+ and YouTube, led by personalities including Luca Celebre, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, and Daniel Zakrzewski.

In-depth news and analysis of all the free agency action is also available on TSN Radio stations, which are available for live streaming at TSN.ca, the TSN App, iHeart.com, and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Harvey’s has signed on as presenting sponsor of TSN Free Agent Frenzy

Leading up to and throughout the special, TSN.ca will provide an off-season blog, reporting on all the latest news on the top free agents, as well as a signing tracker, trade tracker, video analysis, and player interviews.

Beyond TSN Free Agent Frenzy on July 1 and throughout the summer, SPORTSCENTRE, TSN.ca, and the TSN App remain the prime destinations for breaking free-agent signings as well as trades from around the NHL.