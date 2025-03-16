VANCOUVER - Logan Cooley scored the game winner as the Utah Hockey Club edged the Canucks 3-1 in their inaugural visit to Vancouver on Sunday.

Kevin Stenlund and Clayton Keller — into an empty net — also contributed goals, while Karel Vejmelka stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced for Utah (30-26-11). Nick Schmaltz registered two assists.

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for the Canucks (31-25-11) with a power-play tally at the 2:37 mark of the second period.

Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for a Vancouver side that was coming off a 6-2 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The result held playoff implications for both teams as they battle the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

The Canucks finished the night tied with the Blues in points (73), but one spot below the playoff bar with fewer wins (31) than St. Louis (33).

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Jonathan Lekkerimaki slotted in for Filip Chytil, who left Saturday's win late in the third period after being hit from behind by Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson. Chytil's head snapped back before he crumbled to the ice. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that the Czech centre is "day to day."

Utah: The NHL's newest franchise swept the three-game season series between the two clubs. Utah also won 3-2 in overtime back on Dec. 18 and took a 2-1 decision on Feb. 23.

KEY MOMENT

Cooley capitalized on a rebound to give Utah the lead at the 5:08 mark of the third period. Nick Schmaltz's shot hit the skate of a Canucks forward in front of the net, where it was deflected by Sean Durzi. The puck popped out to Cooley, who blasted it in for his 18th of the season, putting the visitors up 2-1.

KEY STAT

The physical affair saw 14 penalty minutes doled out to Utah and eight to Vancouver. The Canucks outhit the visitors 38-17.

UP NEXT

Utah: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Canucks: Finish a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.