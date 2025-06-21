SCOREBOARD

Logan Hensler - Defence

Published

Team: Wisconsin (NCAA)
Hometown: Woodbury, MN
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-2 1/4  WT: 192   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 11  Final: 15
NHL Ranking Final: 12 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Wisconsin 32 2 12 27
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Plays a steady, consistent game. Moves puck well and is very effective defensively. Can add some offence, but his game is predicated on being a solid defensive player who will battle you hard and make sure the puck gets moving out of the defensive zone."

Projection: Second Pair, Two-Way D
Comparable: Dylan DeMelo

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4/5 3/5 4.5/5 3.5/5 3/5
 

 

© 2025 All rights reserved.