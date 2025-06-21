Logan Hensler - Defence
Team: Wisconsin (NCAA)
Hometown: Woodbury, MN
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-2 1/4 WT: 192 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 11 Final: 15
NHL Ranking Final: 12 NAS
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Wisconsin
|32
|2
|12
|27
Craig Button's Analysis
"Plays a steady, consistent game. Moves puck well and is very effective defensively. Can add some offence, but his game is predicated on being a solid defensive player who will battle you hard and make sure the puck gets moving out of the defensive zone."
Projection: Second Pair, Two-Way D
Comparable: Dylan DeMelo
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|3/5
|4.5/5
|3.5/5
|3/5