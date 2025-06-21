Logan Hensler - Defence

Team: Wisconsin (NCAA)

Hometown: Woodbury, MN

Nationality: USA

HT: 6-2 1/4 WT: 192 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 11 Final: 15

NHL Ranking Final: 12 NAS

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Wisconsin 32 2 12 27

Craig Button's Analysis

"Plays a steady, consistent game. Moves puck well and is very effective defensively. Can add some offence, but his game is predicated on being a solid defensive player who will battle you hard and make sure the puck gets moving out of the defensive zone."

Projection: Second Pair, Two-Way D

Comparable: Dylan DeMelo