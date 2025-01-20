NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, Nashville Predators left-wing Filip Forsberg and Boston Bruins right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Thompson made 61 saves on 62 shots over three wins to lift the Capitals (31-10-5, 67 points) back into first place in the overall standings.

He started the week with a 3-0 win over Anaheim and a 1-0 victory over Ottawa before allowing a late goal in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

His shutout streak of 198 minutes and 22 seconds ranks third-longest in franchise history, trailing only Pat Riggin (203:52 in 1984) and Jim Carey (200:04 in 1996).

Forsberg led the league with seven points (four goals, three assists) in three games, including a four-point performance in a 6-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Pastrnak registered three points in each of his two games, finishing the week with two goals and four assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.