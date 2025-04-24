London Hockey Trial to resume Friday morning
London Hockey Trial sketch - Five former world junior players and lawyers - CTV News
Published
The jury did not sit Thursday in the London, Ont., trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team as the court continues to deal with a procedural issue that is covered by a publication ban.
The case against Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Carter Hart will resume on Friday morning.
The players are charged with sexually assaulting a woman who is identified in court documents as E.M. in June 2018 at a London hotel following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event. McLeod faces a second sexual assault charge as a party to the offence.
The defendants have pled not guilty.