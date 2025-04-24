The jury did not sit Thursday in the London, Ont., trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team as the court continues to deal with a procedural issue that is covered by a publication ban.

The case against Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Carter Hart will resume on Friday morning.

The players are charged with sexually assaulting a woman who is identified in court documents as E.M. in June 2018 at a London hotel following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event. McLeod faces a second sexual assault charge as a party to the offence.

The defendants have pled not guilty.