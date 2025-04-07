Long-time NHL goaltender and analyst Greg Millen has passed away. He was 67.

A native of Toronto, Millen appeared in 604 games over an NHL career spanning 14 seasons from 1978 to 1992.

He was originally taken with the 102nd overall selection of the 1977 NHL Amateur Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes by the Pittsburgh Penguins, making his NHL debut the following season.

He would go on to also suit up for the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings.

He finished his career with a record of 215-289-89 with a goals-against average of 3.88 and an .873 save percentage.

Internationally, Millen played for Canada at the 1982 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Finland where Canada finished in third place.

Following his playing career, Millen had a lengthy broadcasting career that began with the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer.

Millen went on to join Hockey Night in Canada in 1995 and, by 2007, he worked as part of a commentary team alongside play-by-play broadcaster Bob Cole and Jim Hughson.

Millen was also a regional analyst for Rogers Sportsnet on broadcasts for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.