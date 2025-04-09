Long-time NHL executive Ray Shero passes away at 62

Long-time NHL executive Ray Shero has passed away. He was 62.

Shero, the son of Hockey Hall of Fame coach Fred Shero, most recently worked with the Minnesota Wild as a senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin.

“Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a league statement. "Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

“The son of legendary NHL coach Fred Shero, Ray forged his own path in the NHL following his successful playing career at St. Lawrence University. After stints as an assistant general manager in Ottawa and Nashville, he became general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006, and assembled the missing pieces of a team that became Stanley Cup finalists in 2008 and Stanley Cup champions in 2009. From 2015-2020, he was GM of the New Jersey Devils, drafting current stars Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and had spent the past four seasons as a senior advisor to Minnesota GM Bill Guerin. He also served on the United States’ management teams for the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

“Whenever we ran into each other at a rink when he was scouting, it was clear he loved what he was doing and I always marveled at his infectious enthusiasm. The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends our deepest condolences to the Shero family and Ray’s many friends throughout the hockey world.”

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, he worked as general manager and executive vice-president of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-07 to 2013-14, helping lead to the team to a Stanley Cup in 2009 and was named the GM of the Year in 2012-13.

Shero was also general manager and executive vice-president of the New Jersey Devils from 2015 to 2020. Over his career, he also served as assistant GM for the Ottawa Senators from 1993 to 1998 and the Nashville Predators from 1998 to 2006.

With USA Hockey, he was a member of the 2017 and 2018 United States Men's National Team Advisory Group that selected the IIHF World Men's World Championship teams and served as associate general manager for the men’s team for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.