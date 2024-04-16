Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards will retire at the end of the season, he announced on Tuesday.

Edwards, 67, has called games for NESN since 2005 and is wrapping up a 45-year journalism and broadcasting career.

Jack, you have been the voice of a golden era of Bruins hockey.



Over the course of two decades, you brought passion and authenticity to the NESN broadcast each night as you narrated so many unforgettable moments and memories for B’s fans across New England.



“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” Edwards said in a statement. “In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

Prior to joining NESN, Edwards had stints at ABC, CBS and ESPN where he won a Sports Emmy.

Edwards will call the Bruins' final regular-season game and playoffs run before NESN begins a search for his replacement.

Edwards' partner, colour commentator Andy Brickley, will return to the Bruins' booth next season