Tyler Ennis is hanging up his skates.

The Edmonton-born winger has announced his retirement from hockey. The 34-year-old Ennis had been playing with the Mannheim Eagles in Germany, but incurred a neck injury in November.

"After working hard to get healthy with our great team, I ultimately decided to quit hockey,” Ennis said in a statement on Thursday.

Originally taken with the 26th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft out of the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League, Ennis appeared in 700 NHL games over 13 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers.

For his career, Ennis had 144 goals and 202 assists. Spending the majority of his career with the Sabres, Ennis is the last player to score a game-winning goal for the Sabres in Game 5 of the 2011 Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 24 career playoff contests, Ennis had four goals and eight assists.

Internationally, Ennis represented Canada in gold medal-winning efforts at the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa and the 2015 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Prague.