Cal Clutterbuck is officially hanging up them up.

The 37-year-old winger announced his retirement on Wednesday after 17 NHL seasons.

A native of Welland, Ont., Clutterbuck did not play in 2024-2025. He spent his last 11 seasons with the New York Islanders.

"Hockey gave me everything — a purpose, a brotherhood, and a lifetime of memories," Clutterbuck wrote on social media. To Matt [Martin] and Casey [Cizikas] — it was an honour to go to war with you night in and night out. What we built together means more than words can say. And to the Islanders faithful — your passion, loyalty, and love made Long Island home. Thank you all. On to the next chapter."

Clutterbuck was originally taken with the 72nd overall selection of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals by the Minnesota Wild, with whom he spent the first six seasons of his career.

He made his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2007.

At the 2013 draft, Clutterbuck and a third-round pick were dealt to the Isles in exchange for Nino Niederreiter.

He went on to appear in his 1,000th game on Nov. 22, 2023.

Clutterbuck finishes his career with 143 goals and 150 assists in 1,064 games played.

Internationally, Clutterbuck represented Canada at various youth levels and was a member of the Canadian entry at the 2011 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia.