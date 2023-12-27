Zack Smith is headed back to the Swift Current Broncos.

The team's former captain was named an assistant coach of the Western Hockey League team on Wednesday.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Broncos organization and community again,” Smith said in a statement. “I’ve been able to watch a few games, talk with staff and players and I can’t wait to join this very promising group and be a part of a big push in the second half of the season. This will be my first time trading in my stick for a whistle, so I am looking forward to learning from some respected hockey minds in [head coach] Taras [McEwen], and [assistant] Regan [Darby].”

Smith, 35, appeared in 221 games over four seasons for the Broncos from 2004 to 2008, scoring 41 goals and adding 69 assists before being taken with the 79th overall selection of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Creek, Sask. native would go on to appear in 662 NHL games over 12 seasons from 2009 to 2020 with the Senators and Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 98 goals and adding 106 assists.

Smith will be behind the bench on Wednesday night when the Broncos take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Broncos currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.