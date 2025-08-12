Veteran defenceman Chad Ruhwedel, who spent eight of his 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won the 2017 Stanley Cup with the team, announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

Ruhwedel played five games last season with the New York Rangers, where he recorded an assist. The 35-year-old blueliner added three goals and 18 points in 50 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The San Diego, Calif. native made his debut with the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012-13 campaign, but found his first consistent playing time when he joined the Penguins in 2016.

From 2016-24, Ruhwedel appeared in 326 of his 369 career games with the Penguins, including a career-high 78 games in the 2021-22 season, where he recorded career highs in goals (4) and points (13).

Over his career, Ruhwedel scored 13 goals and tallied 50 points over 369 games with the Sabres, Penguins and Rangers.