The San Jose Sharks announced the passing of longtime executive Wayne Thomas on Monday.

Thomas, who retired in 2015 after 20-plus years with the team, was 77. He had been diagnosed with cancer.

A native of Ottawa, Thomas spent eight seasons in the NHL from 1972 to 1981 with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. With the Leafs in 1976, Thomas was named an All-Star in a season where he posted a record of 28-24-12 with a goals against average of 3.20 and a .900 save percentage. In the All-Star Game, Thomas picked up a 7-5 win over the New York Islanders' Chico Resch.

In 243 career games, Thomas had a record of 103-93-34 with a 3.34 GAA and a .891 SV%.

Following his retirement in 1981, Thomas stayed with the Rangers as the team's goaltending coach. In 1985, Thomas became the head coach of the International Hockey League Salt Lake City Eagles, a Rangers affiliate, leading the team to a championship in 1986. He would return to the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks the following season as an assistant coach, working with young goalie and future Hockey Hall of Famer Eddie Belfour. He would later join the St. Louis Blues in the same capacity to work with Curtis Joseph.

Thomas made the jump to the Sharks in 1993 as an assistant coach, as well as an assistant to the general manager. He stayed with the team for 22 seasons and retired as an assistant GM and vice-president of the team.

"During the last 17 years of Wayne's life, his greatest joy and love was his grandchildren," the Sharks said in a statement. "He was overjoyed to attend every activity, concert, play, and sporting event and was an active participant in their growth and development."

Thomas is survived by his wife and three daughters, as well as a brother and grandchildren.