Toronto Maple Leafs fans are about to hear their final "Holy Mackinaw!"

Longtime voice of the team, Joe Bowen, announced on Friday that the 2025-2026 season will be his last behind the mic.

“I have been totally blessed to do ‘My Dream Job,’ eclipsing the career of my idol, Foster Hewitt,” the 74-year-old Bowen said in a statement posted on social media. “I will reach over 3,800 games sometime this season. Thanks so very much to all who have made this wonderful career possible!”

A native of Sudbury, Ont., Bowen began his broadcasting career with his hometown Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. He began his Leafs tenure in 1982 on CJCL radio. From 1989 to 1995 and then again from 1998 to 2014, Bowen served as play-by-play man for the Leafs regional TV broadcasts, doing radio during the nationally televised Hockey Night in Canada games. Bowen moved back to radio exclusively after Rogers Communications' acquisition of NHL rights with broadcasts split between TSN Radio 1050 and Sportsnet Radio 590 The FAN.

In 2018, Bowen was named recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award and honoured with a plaque at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

A diehard Notre Dame football fan, Bowen missed his first Leafs game in over 40 years this past January to attend the National Championship Game between his beloved Fighting Irish and Ohio State.