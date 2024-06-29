The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a fourth-rounder in 2024 and a second-rouner in 2025, it was announced Saturday.

The move came just after the Bolts sent defenceman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club for J.J. Moser, Conor Geekie and two draft picks.

Jeannot, 27, appeared in 55 games last season, recording seven goals, 14 points, and 75 penalty minutes. He added an assist in four playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

The 6-foot-2 winger is on the final season of a two-year, $5.33 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.665 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Jeannot was acquired from the Lightning from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks in February of 2023.

The Estevan, Sask., native’s best season came during the 2021-22 campaign, registering 24 goals, 41 points and 130 penalty minutes in 81 games with the Predators.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Predators in April of 2018, Jeannot has 42 goals, 80 points, and 314 penalty minutes in 227 career games.