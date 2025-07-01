The Los Angeles Kings have signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun reports Perry's salary plus bonuses totals around $3.5 million.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie first suggested a deal between the two sides was close.

The Kings are also bringing in free agent forward Joel Armia on a two-year deal, reports LeBrun.

Perry, 40, recorded 19 goals and 30 points in 81 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He added 10 goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Drafted 28th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2003, Perry has 448 goals and 935 points in 1,392 career games split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Oilers.

The two-time first-team all-star helped the Ducks win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2007, recording six goals and 15 points.

Perry also won the Hart Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2011 after recording 50 goals and 98 points in 82 games.

The Peterborough, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, bringing home gold both times. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2016.

Perry also helped Canada to a first-place finish at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Armia, 32, has spent his last seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. He had 11 goals and 29 points in 81 games last season for the Habs.