Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe was fined $5,000 for his slew foot on Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, NHL Player Safety announced on Tuesday.

The fine was the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the third period of Monday's 1-0 Oilers win over the Kings when Kempe and McDavid were battling for the puck along the boards and Kempe put his stick between McDavid's legs to bring him down.

There was no penalty on the play and the Oilers went on to finish the shutout.

Kempe, 28, has 20 goals and 39 points in 41 games with the Kings this season while McDavid is the reigning Hart Trophy winner and has 17 goals and 59 points in 40 games with the Oilers this year.

The Kings sit third in the Pacific Division with a 24-12-5 record and are four points ahead of the Calgary Flames for the final playoff position in the division.