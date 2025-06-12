Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar has been awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for the third time, the league announced on Thursday.

The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

The Kings' captain finished the season with 21 goals, 46 assists and only four penalty minutes over 81 games.

Kopitar also captured the Lady Byng in 2015-16 and 2022-23, becoming the third player to win it three times this century, joining Pavel Datsyuk with four awards and Martin St. Louis who has three.

The 37-year-old edged out Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel in the voting conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.