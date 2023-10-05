Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular-season games for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo, the NHL's department of player safety announced Thursday.

Los Angeles’ Arthur Kaliyev has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular season games for Kneeing Anaheim’s Chase De Leo. https://t.co/AW1Heob4rD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 5, 2023

Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for the incident in the second period in Kings' 4-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

Kaliyev, 22, was drafted by the Kings with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Tashkent, Uzbekistan, native skated in 56 games at the NHL level last season, scoring 13 goals and recording 28 points.

Kaliyev has not been suspended before in his career.

Kaliyev will be eligible to play on Oct. 17 when the Kings travel to Winnipeg to play the Jets.