The National Hockey League's department of player safety announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev will have a hearing for Kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo on Tuesday.

Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for the incident in the second period in Kings' 4-1 win.

Kaliyev, 22, was drafted by the Kings with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Tashkent, Uzbekistan, native skated in 56 games at the NHL level last season, scoring 13 goals and recording 28 points.

De Leo, a draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets (99th overall) in 2014, skated in 22 games for the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls last season, scoring nine goals and 23 points.