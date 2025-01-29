Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty is set to return to the lineup for his season debut tonight against the Florida Panthers.

Doughty fractured his ankle during the preseason that required surgery and has yet to play this season.

Doughty had 15 goals and 32 assists in 82 games last season. In the playoffs, he had two goals and one assist as the Kings were eliminated in five games by the Edmonton Oilers.

The 35-year-old is in the sixth season of an eight-year, $88 million contract with an average annual value of $11 million.

Drafted second overall by Los Angeles in 2008, Doughty helped the Kings win Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014. He took home the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman in 2016.

Internationally, he won Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014 and captured the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

The London, Ont. native has appeared in 1,177 career NHL games, scoring 156 goals with 669 points, all with the Kings.