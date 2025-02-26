LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty is day to day because of a lower-body injury that kept the defenseman out of the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Doughty missed the first 47 games of the season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. He made his season debut on Jan. 29, returning in time to be a late addition to join Canada at the 4 Nations Face-off.

Doughty, 35, has one goal and three assists in eight games this season. He is averaging 25:55 of ice time and had played at least 21 minutes in every game.

While Doughty sat out of the nationally televised game, the Canucks got their star defenseman Quinn Hughes back after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury.

Hughes went through a strenuous morning skate to see if he was ready to play for the first time since Jan. 31. He was back on the ice for pregame warmups but did not take line rushes and stayed on the ice after the horn. After initially being listed on the roster report as out, Hughes was the last player to take the ice, with the Canucks dressing seven defensemen.

Hughes has the most assists among NHL defensemen with 45 this season, and his 59 points leads the Canucks.