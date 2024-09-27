Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty will undergo surgery to repair a fractured ankle and is considered month-to-month, the team announced on Friday.

Doughty was injured during the first period of the Kings preseason game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday after he crashed hard into the boards during a puck battle with Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson.

The 34-year-old was attended to by team training staff before he was assisted to the bench by teammates and straight to the dressing room without putting any weight down on the left side.

Doughty appeared in all 82 games with the Kings last season, recording 15 goals and 50 points. He added two goals and three points in the playoffs before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

The 2016 Norris Trophy winner was drafted second overall by the Kings in 2008, and has recorded 156 goals and 669 points in 1,177 career games. He helped lead the Kings to Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014.