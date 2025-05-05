Rob Blake's time with the Los Angeles Kings is at an end.

The team and its general manager mutually parted ways on Monday, president Luc Robitaille confirmed.

The 55-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer had been in the team's front office since 2013 and had been promoted to GM and vice-president in 2017.

The Kings were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season by the Edmonton Oilers.

A native of Simcoe, Ont., Blake appeared in 1,270 NHL games over 20 seasons as a player, including 805 with the Kings over 14 seasons and two stints.

A Norris Trophy winner in 1998, Blake was a nine-time All-Star and won a Stanley Cup in 2001 as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. He finished his career with two seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

Internationally, Blake represented Canada on numerous occasions, including in gold medal efforts at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and at the 1994 and 1997 IIHF World Championships.