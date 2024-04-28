LOS ANGELES — David Rittich is getting the nod as the Los Angeles Kings look to get even with the Edmonton Oilers in their first-round playoff series Sunday night.

Interim head coach Jim Hiller said Rittich will replace goaltender Cam Talbot in the crease with the Kings down 2-1 to the Oilers heading into Game 4 at Crypto.com arena.

Talbot started all three games so far. The 36-year-old has a .861 save percentage and a 5.30 goals-against average this post-season.

"David is going to go, we feel good about that. I thought Cam did a good job, that's not it," Hiller said at the Kings' practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. "David has played really well for us, played well against Edmonton, so we'll give him a go.”

It will be Rittich's third playoff appearance and second start. The Czech netminder has conceded eight goals on 22 shots in the post-season so far in his career.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch said the Oilers have done their pre-scouting on the Kings' usual backup.

"We have noted some tendencies of how he plays and where he can be vulnerable, maybe exposed," Knoblauch said. "That might give us a little bit of an advantage on the shooters, but both their goalies are very capable."

Despite his poor playoff numbers, Rittich had a solid .921 save percentage in 24 games during the regular season. He also earned two shutouts, including a 26-save performance in a 4-0 Los Angeles win over Edmonton on Feb. 10.

The 31-year-old last played on April 13 in a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

"He’s played very well, and the important part of it is he’s played well after he’s had to sit for a little bit," Hiller said. "He’s come in and he just does his job."

The Kings opened the series with a 7-4 loss followed by a 5-4 overtime win in Edmonton before the Oilers dominated Game 3 with a 6-1 win in Los Angeles.

Hiller denied the suggestion that the goalie swap is a wake-up call for the rest of the team.

"It has nothing to do with the rest of the guys at all," he said.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are making one minor adjustment to their lineup as Derek Ryan draws in for Sam Carrick at fourth-line centre.

Ryan will play his first game of the playoffs after producing five goals and seven assists in 70 games this season.

Carrick has one assist in three playoff games while playing on the Oilers' penalty kill that has yet to concede a goal in 10 Kings opportunities.

"Derek has played very well for us past couple months and it was difficult not having him in the lineup," Knoblauch said. "Their role has been very similar. They can be our fourth-line centreman, the penalty kill, they'll be taking those faceoffs.

"We just feel that we'll make that one adjustment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.