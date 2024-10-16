The Los Angeles Kings designated defenceman Joel Edmundson non-roster player status and will not be available when he team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Head coach Jim Hiller told reporters on Tuesday that Edmundson left the team to go back home for family reasons.

Edmundson, 31, joined the Kings in the off-season by signing a four-year, $15.4 million deal as an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman has an assist in three games this season while averaging 21:09 of ice time.

He recorded a goal and six points in 53 games last season split between the Washington Capitals and the Maple Leafs.

Additionally, goaltender Darcy Kuemper will not play against the Maple Leafs due to injury and is considered to be day-to-day.

Kuemper allowed eight goals on 49 shots on Monday as the Kings fell to the Ottawa Senators 8-7 in overtime.

David Rittich will get the start on Wednesday night while the team recalled goaltender Pheonix Copely on an emergency basis to serve as his backup.

This is Rittich's first game this season after he went 13-6-3 last season with a .921 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.