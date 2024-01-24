While most teams are deciding whether to be buyers or sellers ahead of the deadline, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports two players on Western Conference contenders appear to be eyeing changes of scenery ahead of March 8.

"I’m looking at Arthur Kaliyev of the Los Angeles Kings and Philip Broberg, who is in the Edmonton Oilers organization," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Now, Broberg continues to play well in the American Hockey League, and I’m told that teams also continue to call [general manager] Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers to talk about the potential movement there.

"Kaliyev is different. He’s been a healthy scratch multiple times in L.A., which also has clubs around the National Hockey League paying attention. Could there be a fit? Could there be an opportunity to move? The Kings have stated that they’re not quite interested yet in moving Arthur Kaliyev, but something has to change. This young guy needs to play."

Broberg's future with the Oilers has been a source of speculation for more than a month after Holland denied a report in December that defenceman's agent, Darrin Ferris, had been granted permission to search for a trade. Broberg was assigned to the AHL on Dec. 7, two days after Holland's denial, posting one goal and 14 points in 21 points with the Bakersfield Condors. The 22-year-old went without a point in 10 games with the Oilers this season after posting one goal and eight points in 46 games last season.

Selected eighth overall in the 2019 draft, Broberg is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

Kaliyev has six goals and 14 points in 36 games with the Kings this season. The 22-year-old winger last played on Jan. 18, seeing just 7:21 of ice time before sitting out the past two games.

Selected 33rd overall in 2019, Kaliyev has been a regular in the Kings lineup the past two seasons, posting 14 goals and 27 points in 80 games as rookie in 2021-22 and recording 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games last season. He is also scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

The Oilers and Kings both enter play Wednesday sitting in playoff spots, with Edmonton third in the Pacific Division and Los Angeles two points back in the top wild-card spot.