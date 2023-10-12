Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault was fined $5,000 on Thursday for slashing Ross Colton of the Colorado Avalanhce.

Danault was not penalized for the slash as the Kings lost 5-2 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA for Danault, who carries a cap hit of $5.5 million through the 2026-27 season.

The 30-year-old had one assist in the Kings' season-opening loss, finishing as a minus-1.

Danault had 18 goals and 54 points in 82 games last season.