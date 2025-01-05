The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Arthur Kaliyev on waivers on Sunday.

Kaliyev, 22, is on a one-year $825,000 deal he signed in September and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-2 winger has yet to appear with the Kings this season after suffering a fractured clavicle during training camp. He recorded seven goals and 15 points in 51 games with the Kings last season and did not appear in the playoffs.

Kaliyev was brought up in trade rumours throughout the 2023-24 season after being a healthy scratch on numerous occasions.

Drafted 33rd overall by the Kings in 2019, Kaliyev has 35 goals and 71 points in 188 career games.

Kaliyev represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, leading his country to a gold medal in 2021.

Utah claims DeSimone from Devils

The Utah Hockey Club claimed defenceman Nick DeSimone off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Desimone, 30, was originally claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames in January of 2024 and signed a one-year extension with the club in June.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman did not appear for the Devils this season after recording two goals and seven points in 34 games last season, split between the Flames and Devils.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, DeSimone has two goals and seven points in 38 career games split between the Flames and Devils.