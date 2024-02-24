The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on long term injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Defenceman Jordan Spence has been recalled from the AHL's Ontario Reign to take his spot on the roster.

Arvidsson sustained a lower-body injury on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and was placed on IR on Thursday.

The 30-year-old missed the first 50 games of the campaign with a back injury. He has two assists in four games this season.