The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on the long-term injured reserve list, it was announced Thursday.

Arvidsson was day-to-day with a lower-body issue heading into the season and missed the Kings' 5-2 opening loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old scored 26 goals and added 33 assists in 77 games last season, his second with the Kings since arriving in a trade with the Nashville Predators. He had 20 goals and 49 points in 66 games the season before.

Meanwhile, the Kings also announced Thursday they are loaning forward Arthur Kaliyev and Alex Lafreniere to the AHL's Ontario Reign and recalling defenceman Brandt Clarke and forward Alex Turcotte.

L.A. will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.