The Los Angeles Kings have re-claimed forward Samuel Fagemo off waivers from the Nashville Predators Saturday.

The Kings previously waived Fagemo on Oct. 1 before he was claimed the next day by Nashville.

The 23-year-old had one goal in four games with the Predators this season.

A second-round pick (50th overall) by Los Angeles at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, scoring 23 goals with 32 points in 56 games. In nine appearances with Los Angeles, he had two goals and an assist.