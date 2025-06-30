The Los Angeles Kings have signed pending free agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko to an a one-year, $4.3 million contract.

Kuzmenko, 29, finished the season with the Kings after he was traded on two separate occasions.

The Calgary Flames traded Kuzmenko, forward Jakob Pelletier, and two draft picks to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 31 in exchange for forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.

The Flyers then dealt Kuzmenko again prior to the trade deadline to the Kings in exchange for a draft pick.

The 5-foot-11 winger had 11 goals and 37 points in 66 games last season split between the Flames, Flyers, and Kings. He added three goals and six points in six playoff games before the Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

Kuzmenko finished a two-year, $11 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks in 2022, Kuzmenko has 72 goals and 157 points in 219 career games split between the Canucks, Flames, Flyers, and Kings.

The Yakutsk, Russia native represented his country at the 2021 World Championship, recording a goal and two points in a fifth-place finish.