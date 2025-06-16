The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year deal worth $775,000, the team announced on Monday.

Copley, 33, appeared in 42 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign a season ago, where he went 24-17-1 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. He played in one game with the Kings, where he allowed two goals in 27 minutes in relief of David Rittich in a blowout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in October.

Copley, a veteran of seven NHL seasons over his 11 professional seasons in hockey, stays with the Kings franchise for a fourth consecutive year.

He played a career-high 37 games with the Kings in the 2022-23 season, where he held a 2.64 GAA and a .903 save percentage, and figures to be in the mix for backup duties behind top netminder Darcy Kuemper next season.

In 77 career NHL games played with the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and Kings, Copley has a 2.84 GAA and an .898 save percentage.